FESTIVE FUN: Christmas activities for the whole family

Stockland Bundaberg will host an array of festive activities for the whole family in the lead up to Christmas.

WITH school holidays and Christmas just around the corner, one of Bundaberg’s shopping centres will host an array of festive activities to keep the kids busy.

Stockland Bundaberg is helping customers find magic moments this festive season with a roster of activities – both virtual and in person – for the whole family to enjoy.

Paul Davis, Centre Manager at Stockland Bundaberg, said the centre was proud to be a place where customers and community members felt comfortable to shop, socialise, and find that Christmas magic.

“We’ve worked really hard to still be able to offer many of the same, much-loved holiday experiences that customers have come to expect from their local retail centre – along with some really exciting new ones,” he said.

“We’ll have special sensory-friendly and pet photography sessions available, in addition to our usual Santa photos which will be slightly modified to be socially distant.”

Last month also saw the debut of the Stockland Play augmented reality app which customers can download to access up to six game to be played in the centre.

Two of the games were available immediately with the rest to be released weekly.

“We’re thrilled to be able to show the community how much we value their continued support, and help them create some magical moments before the new year,” Mr Davis said.

Santa photos will be located across from Wallace Bishop and will be available from 10am every day right up until Christmas Eve, with customers required to book their spot online in advance.

“We understand that some of our younger customers may have sensory challenges and so have organised for Sensitive Santa photo sessions to be made available, for a more inclusive experience,” he said.

Sensitive Santa photo sessions will be available on Sunday December 6 and Sunday December 13, and offered during a quiet time before the centre opens up to the public.

Customers will also be able to book festive photos for their pets with ‘Paws and Claus’ sessions available.

The Paws and Claus photos began on Thursday and will be available again December 10.

The centre’s convenient holiday giftwrapping station will be available and run by volunteers from Moore Park SLSC, with all proceeds to benefit the charity.

Stockland Bundaberg will be operating under extended trading hours to allow more time for customers to shop in the lead up to Christmas.

For more information on the activities and extended opening hours, visit the Stockland Bundaberg website.

