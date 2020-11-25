Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bethlehem Live in 2016.
Bethlehem Live in 2016. Contributed
News

FESTIVE FLASHBACK: Years of Christmas photos in Bundy

Crystal Jones
by
25th Nov 2020 7:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT'S just a month till Christmas. 

How'd the year go so quickly? We are wondering that too. 

We took a look in the archives to find some of our most festive collections of photos from recent years. 

2010: Christmas lights put on a lovely display 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

2011: Bundy Spirit fundraiser 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

2012: Readers' festive snaps

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

2013: Surfing Santa celebrates a warm Christmas

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

2014: Rotary Christmas lunch

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

2015: Christmas lights

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

2016: Carols by Candlelight 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

2017: Pageant of Lights

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

2018: Christmas in July

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

2019: Bethlehem Live

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

christmas
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man douses car in fuel, threatens to set himself alight

        Premium Content Man douses car in fuel, threatens to set himself alight

        News A Bundaberg man has been placed on probation after being charged with two counts of contravening a domestic violence order

        Tom Smith: A snapshot of campaign pledges and promises

        Premium Content Tom Smith: A snapshot of campaign pledges and promises

        News Bundaberg’s incoming MP has been training and attending parliament as he gears up...

        Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        LEND A HAND: Volunteers wanted as Christmas approaches

        Premium Content LEND A HAND: Volunteers wanted as Christmas approaches

        News Here’s how you can become a Vinnies volunteer this festive season.