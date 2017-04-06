Festivals need our support to thrive

A LOT of my Facebook memories recently have reminded me that four years ago we put on Mud, Sweat and Tears after the floods, and raised more than $30,000 for local charity organisations that had helped in the flood and the recovery.

Many called for us to do it as a yearly event, but the true cost of running an event like that, without so many musicians, vendors and local businesses donating their time and/or money, is quite high.

We had Autumn Sounds for a couple of years, which ticked all the boxes for a fantastic boutique music festival, but attendance, and therefore costs, didn't make it viable.

And let's not mention Beerfestabull.

Thankfully, we still have some great local festivals that provide great music along with many other things, in the Childers and Lighthouse festivals.

Both use a mix of local and visiting acts to the region, on a big stage with a rocking sound system.

Attendance at both these festivals is always high, which has a lot to do with low or no entry fees at both. Both use sponsorship and volunteers (armies of them) to make them viable.

There is always talk of wanting a festival in the region. And I for one, would love to help deliver something huge and entertaining, for us who live here, and hopefully to attract tourists to the region as well.

The thing is, if the support can't be expected based on past events, it's hard to get someone to back it.

If our local music scene sees a lot of support, the argument to get an event off the ground gets stronger. Just a thought.