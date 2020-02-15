Menu
Hopes for good kiting weather this weekend.
Festival to impress whether kites fly or not

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
15th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
WITH Ex-Tropical Cyclone Uesi moving south away from Lord Howe Island, this year’s Mahindra Wind Slasher Beach Festival in Elliott Heads is set to go ahead, whether kites fly or not.

While the forecast isn’t looking too favourable for kite surfing, there is still plenty of action planned for the weekend-long event at the beach.

From the Queensland Beach Volleyball tournament to live music, food stalls, rides and a bar, all with the backdrop of Elliott Heads Beach, it’s sure to be an action-packed weekend by the sea.

Round nine of the Queensland Beach Volleyball will be served from 8.30am–5pm today and the playoffs and finals are planned for tomorrow.

The entertainment line-up for today’s event will see Twodust, Keely Sliwka, 2EZ, Ariana Brogden, Tusky and Smooth Velvet take the stage.

Organisers took to social media yesterday to alert kiting competitors about a safety briefing at Driftwood Cafe at 9am today and tomorrow due to uncertain wind conditions.

“With registration available on site until one hour before event,” they said.

For more information about the event, head to the festival’s Facebook page.

