Festival set to rock Woodgate crowd

8 Ball Aitken had the crowd rocking at the Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival.

8 Ball Aitken had the crowd rocking at the Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival. Wezzy Cruze

IT'S time to bust out your bandanna and kazoo, because 8 Ball Aitken is set to light up the stage at the Woodgate Beach Hotel Blues Rock Festival this weekend.

Never before has there been a blues and rock event in Woodgate but it appears it's been longed for.

Woodgate Beach Hotel manager Debbie Carter said based on the camp sites, nearby caravan park and even some rentals booked for this weekend, hundreds of people were expected to make their way to Woodgate for one night of live music.

Ms Carter said they were expecting a crowd between 500 and 700 people to rock out at the upcoming festival.

She said previously they had hosted a County By The Beach event, but opted to bring something a little different to the region this year with a rock and blues flare.

In doing so, Ms Carter said they hope to showcase just how close Woodgate is to Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast.

Popular performer, 8 Ball Aitken is not only set to take the stage on Saturday night, but has been working with Ms Carter to organise the event.

With six acts scheduled for the night of rock and blues tunes, Ms Carter said they have kept entry free to promote the family-friendly atmosphere that Woodgate has to offer.

She said it was about keeping it affordable, and after paying for accommodation and food, no cover charge was the perfect way to give back. Ms Carter said other local businesses had helped put on the event.

With the show set to take place out the front of the hotel and a beach as their background, there will be plenty of live entertainment from 3pm with The Purple Hills.

Lecia Louise, Dillion James Band, 8 Ball Aitken Band, Zed Charles and All Star Jam are also set to take the stage on Saturday.

The Woodgate Beach Hotel is at 195 Esplanade, Woodgate.