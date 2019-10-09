Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Elliott Heads resident Jim Carter is upset about the Propfest event held over the long weekend.
Elliott Heads resident Jim Carter is upset about the Propfest event held over the long weekend.
News

Festival noises irritate local residents

Chris Burns, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
9th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ELLIOTT HEADS residents have made noise complaints about Propfest, due to the early morning disturbance the joy flights brought last weekend.

Two residents wrote letters of complaint to the NewsMail directed at the Bundaberg Regional Council, and observed that there was little public consultation about the powered motogliding event.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said that the organisers did not submit a formal request to hold the event.

“As only a small number of complaints were received, council doesn’t currently intend to pursue the matter,” the spokesman said.

“It should be noted that aircraft movements and noise are not within council’s jurisdiction.”

But the spokeswoman said the council encouraged event organisers to inform the council about what they were planning.

Efforts were made to contact the organiser of the event, which attracted interstate pilots to the area.

Elliott Heads resident Jim Carter said the noises of the engines should have breached noise restrictions.

“I would have thought that the council would have the good manners to at the least inform the residents of yet another noise invasive event but this is not to be,” he said.

“The total lack of respect for the residents is appalling and the council as a whole ought to be ashamed as the only way we found out about this was in the paper. Why weren’t we notified?”

Read another resident’s complaint in a Letter to the Editor on Page 18.

elliott heads propfest
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Backpacker allegedly stole coffee machine, sold $1 coffees

    premium_icon Backpacker allegedly stole coffee machine, sold $1 coffees

    Crime A BACKPACKER has fallen foul of the law after allegedly brewing up a novel plan to make a few dollars while he was unable to work.

    Man ordered to pay hefty fines after bad call

    premium_icon Man ordered to pay hefty fines after bad call

    News A MAN has been ordered to pay more than $4000 in fines and restitution after his...

    Trial: Bundy man accused of Christmas party sexual assault

    premium_icon Trial: Bundy man accused of Christmas party sexual assault

    News Trial of man accused of indecent treatment of co-worker begins

    The unforeseen money risk climate protestors face

    premium_icon The unforeseen money risk climate protestors face

    Environment Law specialist warns climate protesters of legal consequences