Festival noises irritate local residents

Elliott Heads resident Jim Carter is upset about the Propfest event held over the long weekend.

ELLIOTT HEADS residents have made noise complaints about Propfest, due to the early morning disturbance the joy flights brought last weekend.

Two residents wrote letters of complaint to the NewsMail directed at the Bundaberg Regional Council, and observed that there was little public consultation about the powered motogliding event.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said that the organisers did not submit a formal request to hold the event.

“As only a small number of complaints were received, council doesn’t currently intend to pursue the matter,” the spokesman said.

“It should be noted that aircraft movements and noise are not within council’s jurisdiction.”

But the spokeswoman said the council encouraged event organisers to inform the council about what they were planning.

Efforts were made to contact the organiser of the event, which attracted interstate pilots to the area.

Elliott Heads resident Jim Carter said the noises of the engines should have breached noise restrictions.

“I would have thought that the council would have the good manners to at the least inform the residents of yet another noise invasive event but this is not to be,” he said.

“The total lack of respect for the residents is appalling and the council as a whole ought to be ashamed as the only way we found out about this was in the paper. Why weren’t we notified?”

