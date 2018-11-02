Festival celebrates all things Indian with colourful show

CONFLUENCE: Maryam Fatima, Councillor Judy Peters, Luke Sinclair from CQU and Zain Aslam celebrate the richness of India.

THE colours and flavours of India will be celebrated as Bundaberg hosts events as part of Confluence: A Festival of India in Australia, a collaboration between Bundaberg Regional Council and CQUniversity.

A beachfront sunrise yoga class, guided Bollywood dance workshops in Buss Park and local community dance performances, as well as a concert with folk fusion band Kabir Café are all a part of the festivities.

Community and cultural services portfolio spokeswoman Judy Peters said tomorrow's event would be one for the whole family to enjoy.

"From dancing, live entertainment, yoga and more, there will be so much fun, colour and culture happening during Confluence Festival,” she said.

"We urge the community to join us for the diverse range or festivities on Saturday.”

The festival will be co-presented by CQUniversity, which has signed on as the event's official partner.

CQUniversity's Associate Vice-Chancellor for Bundaberg Luke Sinclair agreed that the event would offer locals with a chance to explore India's cultures and take part in world-class activities.

All festival events are free to attend but registration are essential for the Sunrise Yoga and the Kabir Café performance at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre as places are limited.

For more information visit www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au.