Festival an evolution from last year's Winterfeast

WINTER is coming and you might need to pull out your stretchy pants, or even buy a larger pair, as the Taste Bundaberg Festival gets under way.

The inaugural event will have chefs, farmers, restaurateurs and cafe owners working together to show off not only their businesses but boost Bundaberg's economy.

Bundaberg Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said there's been a focus on flooding south-east Queensland with promotion for the four-month event.

Ms Reid said there had been a lot of preparation for the 42 Taste events which kick off today at Riverfeast.

An eye-catching gallery of 38 banners are now strung up in the CBD that highlights the "rockstars of Bundaberg's regional's agricultural and culinary industries”.

"Taste Bundaberg Festival is an extraordinary food and drink festival, completely unique in its offering of proudly local, unadulterated local flavours direct from the field, the ocean over to the plate,” she said.

Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said the stimulation from the event would flow through to a variety of local businesses, including retail.

"All businesses should get excited by this event - you really don't know who will walk through your door from it,” Mr Morgan said.

Ms Reid said the festival was an evolution from last year's Winterfeast which drew more than 20,000 visitors to the region.

Taste Bundaberg Festival starts this weekend and will also be held another three weekends through to August.