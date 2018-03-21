Commercial future for fertiliser innovation

UNITED States farmers may be the first to benefit from an innovative approach to producing fertiliser.

Territory start-up company Phinite is developing technology with the potential to solve the global food crisis, according to its founder Jordan Phasey.

Phinite transforms animal waste into fertiliser.

Mr Phasey said this closes the loop on the global phosphorus cycle and helps farmers make better food at a price they can afford.

A pilot trial of his technology has just been completed locally with great results. Now he is one step away from commercialising his innovative technology, beginning with pig farmers in North Carolina.

"In the US pig farmers for example run 4000 head off a 100 acres while in Australia we might run 4000 head off a 1000 acres," he said.

"The US farmers are having to find ways to deal with the same amount of waste as our farmers but in tighter conditions.

"This system gives them the ability to solve the waste management problem they have."

The Territory initiative was judged one of the Top 10 in the World in the 2016 USEPA Nutrient Recycling Challenge.

"Our product is a natural, plant based dewatering system that is 90 per cent cheaper than alternatives, is simple and is totally chemical free," Mr Phasey said.

"We are effectively mining the excess phosphorous consumed from animals.

"Most of the world's phosphorus is used to grow food to feed to animals to produce meat.

"Waste isn't returned to growing regions and instead is applied around farms, leading to algal blooms and water pollution.

We're fixing this, solving a global sustainability problem and giving farmers another revenue stream."

Mr Phasey is a born-and-bred Territorian who worked at the Power and Water Corporation for eight years before making the decision to develop his Startup business full time in 2017.

He has a patent pending on his innovation, which has a multi billion global market including China, Europe, the United States, Southeast Asia and South America.