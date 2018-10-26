Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Ferrari and 4WD have crashed on Logan Rd, Greenslopes. Picture: Brisbane Alert
A Ferrari and 4WD have crashed on Logan Rd, Greenslopes. Picture: Brisbane Alert
News

Ferrari and 4WD smashed in ‘significant’ accident

by Jesse Kuch
26th Oct 2018 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PATIENT has been transported to hospital in a serious condition after a horrific crash involving a high-powered Ferrari and a Toyota 4WD in Brisbane's southeast.

Both the Ferrari and 4WD suffered extensive damage. Picture: Brisbane Alert
Both the Ferrari and 4WD suffered extensive damage. Picture: Brisbane Alert

The accident occurred on Logan Rd at Greenslopes just after noon and shut both north and southbound lanes.

 

The Ferrari appears to be a 488 model, worth around $468,000. Picture: John Gass/AAP
The Ferrari appears to be a 488 model, worth around $468,000. Picture: John Gass/AAP

 

 

Queensland Ambulance Service said other patients were assessed at the scene after the "significant" crash.

 

A Ferrari and 4WD have crashed on Logan Rd, Greenslopes. Picture: Brisbane Alert
A Ferrari and 4WD have crashed on Logan Rd, Greenslopes. Picture: Brisbane Alert

 

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage in the accident.

 

A Ferrari has collided with a Toyota on Logan road in Greenslopes. Friday October 26, 2018. (AAP image, John Gass)
A Ferrari has collided with a Toyota on Logan road in Greenslopes. Friday October 26, 2018. (AAP image, John Gass)

Queensland Police Service advised Logan Rd will remain closed outbound at Bardsley Avenue, Greenslopes, for an extended amount of time as investigations take place.

 

Delays are expected as police keep part of the road closed to conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash. Picture: Brisbane Alert
Delays are expected as police keep part of the road closed to conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash. Picture: Brisbane Alert

 

Diversions are in place via Cornwall St and police ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.

More to come.

 

 

Police remain at the scene of the crash as investigations take place. Picture: AAP/John Gass
Police remain at the scene of the crash as investigations take place. Picture: AAP/John Gass
crash greenslopes road safety

Top Stories

    Competition heats up for Bundaberg's Coco

    premium_icon Competition heats up for Bundaberg's Coco

    News AT THE tender age of three, Bundaberg's Coco Suosaari learnt to switch on her parents' CD player in the kitchen, moving to the beat she's never looked back.

    • 26th Oct 2018 4:18 PM
    Time to recognise mentors of the community - teachers

    premium_icon Time to recognise mentors of the community - teachers

    News Time to recognise mentors of the community - teachers

    New Bundy tourism operator hits out after cops called in

    premium_icon New Bundy tourism operator hits out after cops called in

    Business Tensions mount as business owner hits out at port bosses

    OPEN DAY: Explore inside the bowels of Rubyanna

    premium_icon OPEN DAY: Explore inside the bowels of Rubyanna

    Offbeat Council opens $71m wastewater plant to public

    Local Partners