Fergie: What Diana would tell Meghan

SARAH Ferguson, the Duchess Of York, has confessed her "comeback" moment, as she arrived at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May, was so "nerve wracking" and "moving" that it resulted in her breaking down in tears.

The 59-year-old - who is the former wife of Prince Andrew and mother to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie - joined Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain where she opened up about how emotional she found the wedding at Windsor Castle, The Sun reports.

"It was nerve wracking, and I was glad I didn't trip over with those high heeled shoes on," she said.

"The minute I started to walk (from the car) I kept thinking of Diana in my heart and I thought of my mum and my father who would say, 'Come on, the show goes on get on with it!' He always taught me to walk tall.

"It was quite extraordinary. I really sort of looked around and thought, 'Are they [cheering] for me?'

"And someone went, 'Fergie' and it was like the old Fergie was back."

Sarah, Duchess of York arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to hsi wife, Meghan. Picture: Getty

"I felt that sense of support from the crowds which was very kind," she said.

"As I came around to corner (of the church), the thing that made me cry was the kind people (in the crowds) who had been so lovely, plus Jack (Brooksbank) was standing there, and coming towards me with open arms.

"It was just very moving."

During her marriage to Prince Andrew, Fergie was know for her sense of humour, bold fashion choices and friendship with the late Princess Diana.

Following her split from Andrew in 1992, she was also caught up in numerous scandals which saw her ostracised from the Royal family.

Tensions between the Duchess and the household were then highlighted when she was left off the guest list at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Getty

Despite claims of a rift, Fergie said she felt deeply honoured to be back in 'The Firm' for Harry and Meghan's big day.

"I was really happy for my friend Diana, who I love," she added.

"I felt very, very honoured and grateful for Harry and Meghan to invite me. That is a big, big point.

"It was very kind of them and I can't thank them enough for doing that."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Getty

She said Diana would have nothing but love for her daughters-in-law.

"She'd really just be so proud. Even before they got married, Diana would have been just literally going 'I can't believe these boys have done so well'.

"They are such a credit to her. I miss her. No one made me laugh better than her. She was hilarious," she said. "She had this enormous compassion and I honestly think she'd be so proud of the wonderful Meghan and Catherine as well, she'd want to embrace them and say 'You're doing well'."

Diana, Princess of Wales with Sarah Ferguson at the Guard's Polo Club, Windsor, June 1983. Picture: Getty

Fergie also took a moment to mention The Queen.

"Her Majesty is an incredible lady and what an icon for the country and one of the finest people in the world I've ever met.

"Her Majesty leads by such example … and to include me (at Harry's wedding) was a wonderful gesture," she added.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and husband Andrew, Duke of York with his mother Queen Elizabeth II in 1986. Picture: Supplied

Harry and Meghan's wedding in May set the precedent for her daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding at Windsor Castle in October.

Speaking about the special day that her youngest daughter married wine merchant Jack Brooksbank, Fergie gushed about how in love they are.

"The love between Jack and Eugenie is enormous … they are twin flames … they are meant to be together," she said "We were so proud and gosh I wanted to cry.

"To see Eugenie blossom like she has and to be so brave with her scoliosis."

The Duchess revealed that she wore a wide-brimmed hat by Jess Collett, featuring two straw 'wings' coming out of the side in honour of her mother.

Her mother Susan Barrantes caused a stir after eloping to Argentina with a professional polo player when Fergie was a child. She later died in a car accident in Buenos Aires at the age of 61.

"I sort wanted that Spanish style for mum again, that Argentine look," Fergie said.

Susan Barrantes and daughter Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. Picture: Supplied

She said she had no idea it would lead to comparisons with the golden snitch from Harry Potter.

"We love the golden snitch. I actually hadn't realised that until afterwards," she said.

Sarah Ferguson arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission