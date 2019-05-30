Menu
Three teenage girls have appeared in court in relation to threatening someone in their home this week.
Female teen gang enter Bundy home threaten resident

Geordi Offord
by
30th May 2019 1:01 PM
THREE 15-year-old girls were arrested on Tuesday night after allegedly entering a Svensson Heights address and making threats to another teenager living in the house.

Initial reports to Bundaberg police suggested the trio were armed with metal poles or a baseball bat, but when tracked down a short distance away by the dog squad, that wasn't the case.

One of the teens was also wanted for unlawful use of a motor vehicle after allegedly stealing a Toyota Camry from Brisbane and also committing a fuel drive off on May 17 at the Woolworths Caltex service station on Takalvan St.

She was also wanted for the wilful damage of the vending machines at the Bundaberg train station earlier this month after being identified in CCTV footage.

One of the girls was also charged with obstruct police and wilful damage.

The third girl was charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

All three juveniles were charged with trespass as well as their other offences.

They all appeared in Bundaberg Children's Court on Wednesday where they were given court bail and will appear again late next month.

