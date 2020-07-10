Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A female teacher in western Sydney has been arrested after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a male student. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
A female teacher in western Sydney has been arrested after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a male student. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
Crime

Female teacher arrested for sexual assault

by Hannah Moore
10th Jul 2020 10:41 AM

A female school teacher in western Sydney has been arrested after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old male student.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad launched the investigation earlier this week after reports the young boy had been sexually assaulted by the teacher while at a school in Sydney's west.

The 23-year-old teacher was arrested at a home in Greenacre about 7am on Friday, with a search warrant carried out at the house shortly after.

Police seized a vehicle and electronic devices for further investigation.

The woman has been taken to Bankstown Police Station, where charges are expected to be laid.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Originally published as Female teacher arrested for sexual assault

More Stories

Show More
court crime sexual assault allegations teacher

Just In

    Pandemic delivers extra blow

    Pandemic delivers extra blow
    • 10th Jul 2020 10:55 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg man loses life after tragedy at fuel station

        premium_icon Bundaberg man loses life after tragedy at fuel station

        News The man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital but sadly passed away later that day.

        • 10th Jul 2020 9:50 AM
        Fears for future if no decent rain in lowered dam

        premium_icon Fears for future if no decent rain in lowered dam

        News Farmer: We thought a dam on the Burnett River would finally provide long term water...

        Tributes flow: ‘Gazza was one of a kind’

        premium_icon Tributes flow: ‘Gazza was one of a kind’

        News Friends and family remember a genuine man who made a difference

        New HQ: Rebranding just the beginning for local business

        premium_icon New HQ: Rebranding just the beginning for local business

        News How this not-for-profit is streamlining its services to continue to support the...

        • 10th Jul 2020 10:00 AM