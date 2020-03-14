Female students boosted in agri-tech

IT IS time for female high-schoolers to shine in the agri-tech industry.

The Women in Agri-Tech pitch competition is open for Year 7-10 female students from remote, regional and rural Australia.

To enter the competition, students will need to develop their own agri-tech solution idea for a problem faced by the agricultural industry.

Women in Agri-Tech program lead and CQUniversity research fellow Dr Amy Cosby says the competition is an amazing opportunity for students to learn about a rapidly growing part of the agricultural and technology industries.

Women in Agri-Tech program lead, CQUniversity Research Fellow Dr Amy Cosby says the competition is an amazing opportunity for students to learn about a rapidly growing part of the agricultural and technology industries, as well as how to be an entrepreneur.

“The agri-tech space is already an exciting and rapidly expanding part of the agricultural industry,” Dr Cosby said.

“Jobs in this sector will continue to grow in importance and number as the world’s population grows and the demand for food and fibre increases.

“We want to ensure that young women who are starting to think about their futures are aware of the opportunities and are equipped to take part in the boom and start their careers in the sector.”

Dr Cosby said the competition is targeted at female students to encourage and motivate them to consider a career in the agricultural industry.

“While women represent 50 per cent of the broader workforce in Australia, in agricultural industries they make up just 30 per cent of employees,” she said.

“We are aiming to change this statistic because we know young women all over Australia, and the world, have much to contribute to agriculture.

“They just need the confidence, skills and knowledge that they can have a rewarding career in the industry.”

The team with the winning pitch from each year group will travel to Brisbane to participate in a two-day bootcamp.

For more information on the competition and to enter visit http://womeninagri-tech.com/.