The shooting happened at Ipswich Hospital.
The shooting happened at Ipswich Hospital.
Crime

Female officer injured, man dead following hospital shooting

Emma Clarke
by
11th Nov 2018 12:50 PM
A police officer who shot and killed a man during a violent stand-off at Ipswich Hospital made 'the most difficult decision an operational officer can make'.

A 28-year-old man died from injuries after he was shot at while under guard at about 9pm on Saturday.

A senior female constable received some 'relatively serious' facial injuries and she was treated at the hospital.

Inspector Michael Trezise said the man became violent while being treated for a medical condition.

"He became violent towards the man that was guarding him and he was subsequently shot and he was treated at the scene but passed away," he said.

Insp Trezise said investigations were 'still at the very early stages'.



He said other members of the public were not in danger during the incident and it is understood hospital operations were not affected during the incident.

The man had been arrested on Friday on some 'serious matters' and went directly from the arrest to the hospital.

Insp Trezise said the officer had since been released and was receiving care from the Police Union.

"It's a very traumatic incident and she was received significant support from the Police Union. It's a very upsetting incident for anyone to go through," he said.

"It's the most difficult decision an operational officer can make. It's made under stress and time pressure. It's extremely difficult."

In a letter to hospital patients on Sunday, West Moreton Health Chief Executive Dr Kerrie Freeman said there would be some disruptions to services as police investigated.

"Our thoughts are with all those involved in this shocking incident, and their families," the letter read.

"Staff and patients who were in the hospital ward at the time of the incident are receiving close support."

The Ethical Standards Command is investigating on behalf of the State Coroner with the assistance of the Crime and Corruption Commission.



Ipswich Queensland Times

    Local Partners