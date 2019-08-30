Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Female jockey dies in Melbourne fall

30th Aug 2019 9:07 AM

A jockey is dead after falling from a horse at a Melbourne racecourse.

The 22-year-old female rider fell while riding at a Cranbourne racecourse about 4.35 this morning, police said.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and WorkSafe is investigating.

Racing Victoria corporate communications general manager Shaun Kelly confirmed the Cranbourne Training Centre incident this morning.

"Victoria Police and WorkSafe are on-site investigating the circumstances of the incident in which no other riders were injured," Kelly told the Herald Sun.

More Stories

cranbourne racecourse jockey death melbourne worksafe

Top Stories

    Flu season: New health service helps beat waiting room rush

    premium_icon Flu season: New health service helps beat waiting room rush

    Health BUNDABERG patients can now skip the waiting room stalemate they are faced when they can’t get into a medical centre with InClinic.

    IN COURT: 67 people due in Bundaberg court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 67 people due in Bundaberg court today

    News Here's who's due to appear in court today

    Bundy's new magistrate takes a hard line on offenders

    premium_icon Bundy's new magistrate takes a hard line on offenders

    Crime Magistrate not allowing any mucking around