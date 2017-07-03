24°
Female driver flees after Jeep collides with motorbike

Mikayla Haupt
| 3rd Jul 2017 9:58 AM
CAN YOU HELP? Police say the vehicle was possibly a black Jeep Patriot, and the woman was described as wearing a black dress and red scarf.
CAN YOU HELP? Police say the vehicle was possibly a black Jeep Patriot, and the woman was described as wearing a black dress and red scarf. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3

BUNDABERG police are asking for the public's help to find a woman they believe was involved in a hit and run.

The roundabout on Commercial and Enterprise St turned into a scene of chaos about 5.30pm on Thursday, June 29, when a motorbike and a black vehicle collided.

A Bundaberg police spokesman said the black vehicle was possibly a Jeep Patriot driven by a woman.

"The female driver of the black vehicle was described as wearing a black dress with a red head scarf,” he said.

"The driver is believed to have stopped and exited the vehicle before returning to the car and proceeding north on Enterprise St.”

Anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by phoning 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg crimestoppers enterprise st hit and run police roundabout

