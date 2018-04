Paramedics treat a female cyclist on Barolin St after she was involved in a crash.

Ashley Clark

EMERGENCY services have rushed to Walkervale after reports a cyclist and car collided.

The crash happened about 10.30am this morning along a bridge at the intersection of Barolin and High Sts.

A 45-year-old woman with a bloody face is being treated for facial injuries at the scene.

Traffic is slowing but has not come to a standstill in the area.

MORE TO COME