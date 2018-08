AIRLIFTED: The woman, aged in her 40s, was airlifted from the scene.

AIRLIFTED: The woman, aged in her 40s, was airlifted from the scene. Contributed

A WOMAN, aged in her 40s, is recovering at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital after she and a car collided while out cycling this morning.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the scene, near Agnes Water, shortly after 9am.

The woman suffered multiple injuries and was flown in a serious but stable condition to hospital.