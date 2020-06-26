Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Feels like -3C! Qld shivers through more subzero temps

26th Jun 2020 5:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARTS of southern Queensland are again shivering this morning as an icy blast continues to grip the state, sending temperatures plummeting to below zero.

The coldest place in the state is again Kingaroy, which at 5.20am was a bitterly cold minus 1.1 degrees, but outside it felt like minus 3C.

It was almost as cold in Applethorpe, which dropped to -0.7C early this morning, Oakey (-0.4C) and Roma (-0.4).

While it might be cold at your place, spare a thought for these steers at Eungella, in northern New South Wales. Picture: Cloudbreak Lowlines Cattle & Eungella Beef
While it might be cold at your place, spare a thought for these steers at Eungella, in northern New South Wales. Picture: Cloudbreak Lowlines Cattle & Eungella Beef

Brisbane residents will be waking to another freezing cold morning, with Amberly recording 3C at 5am, while similar temperatures are being experienced across southeast Queensland.

It was just 3.8C in Gympie, 3.2C in Toowoomba and 0.9C in Warwick, while at 6.6C the Sunshine Coast was slightly warmer than yesterday's June record. 

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a maximum of 22C in Brisbane today with patchy fog in the west early this morning.

Minimums will hover around 11C across the weekend and into next week, with the maximum to remain at 22C until Thursday when it will reach 26C.

HOW COLD IT IS AT YOUR PLACE (5.20AM)

Applethorpe - minus 0.7C

Roma - minus 0.4C

Amberley - 2.9C

Gatton - 6.1C

Gympie - 3.7C

Kingaroy - minus 1.1C

Nambour - 6.9C

Oakey - 0.5C

Sunshine Coast - 6.5C

Toowoomba - 3.4C

Originally published as Feels like -3C! Qld shivers through more subzero temps

More Stories

editors picks queensland subzero weather winter

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News The decision to close down the print edition of so many papers has upset many in our community – and we understand that. So we've come up with two great offers.

        Pollies plans for power prices in regional Queensland

        premium_icon Pollies plans for power prices in regional Queensland

        News THE LNP reiterated a plan to save regional households hundreds on their power...

        Angels support centre to be without a home

        premium_icon Angels support centre to be without a home

        News Despite the unfortunate news Sue Tasker and the crew are still starting a ‘first’...

        Single digit minimum temperatures ready to rise

        premium_icon Single digit minimum temperatures ready to rise

        News This week saw the coldest temperature recorded so far this year.