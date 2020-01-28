Feeling the love in a new book

WITH a focus on children's wellbeing, Bundaberg woman Emma Ellul has published a book to help you tell your children how much they mean to you.

Author Emma Ellul said she garnered inspiration for her book Feel the Love after seeing anxiety in her own children and realising she could be doing more to share her love with her children.

"We were going through a difficult time in life, like many people do, and I thought 'wow, this is having a massive effect on me, so how is it effecting my girls'," Ms Ellul said.

"And I thought if I am not feeling really loved and I am struggling, I am probably not giving my children the love that they need and I started to see a bit of anxiety happening with them."

After coming to that realisation, she sat down and words started pouring out of her.

"One night I started writing these words and I just started playing with it and tweaking it over a seven year journey," she said.

"A book seemed so out of my reach, who was I to write a book?"

"But then I started reading it to the kids and I saw how it started to make a difference.

"I thought if that's helping my kids, that's going to help other people's kids and that's a good thing."

After a difficult journey trying to find an illustrator, Ms Ellul took matters into her own hands and despite never drawing, illustrated her book.

"I thought that's my dream, no-one else is going to put as much effort and love into it. So I went to the little, local art shop and bought a big art book and colouring-in pencils," she said.

"Don't get me wrong single parenting with three children and trying to do life meant making time was not easy, so there was lots of tears and love, but it was so strong in me I just had to do it."

The book teaches children how to release the day's stress and anxiety and relax their body.

It also features affirmations for parents to read to their children, inserting how much they are loved and cherished into their minds as they fall asleep.

The book is aimed at children up to primary school age and is available online, in store at Dymocks and By Felicity in Burnett Heads.