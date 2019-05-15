Menu
Tracey McPhee Alowishus Delicious.
News

FEELING THE LOVE: Alowishus is Countrywide Cafe of the Year

Mikayla Haupt
by
15th May 2019 11:56 AM
IF YOU live in Bundaberg you know just how good Alowishus Delicious is, and Countrywide agrees.

Alowishus has taken out Country Wide Cafe of the year for the second year in a row.

Owner of the popular Bundaberg cafe Tracey McPhee said they were incredibly excited to have been voted the best cafe, out of 1200 in the competition, by their customers.

In a post on social media the local cafe said they were feeling the love from their "incredible customers and friends who voted Alowishus Delicious again locally and this wouldn't have happened without those votes from each one of you”.

Over the moon about the win, Ms McPhee said said they would be donating $10,000 between two community groups, one in Bundaberg and one in Maryborough.

She said before the competition they polled customers at their two locations for the community groups and they chose Angels Community Group and The FoodBasket in Maryborough.

Ms McPhee said each group would be getting $5000.

Alowishus also thanked Northcoast Foods for their support, Countrywide Café of the Year for putting on another great competition and to all the other cafes Australia wide who entered.

Alowishus is at 4/176 Bourbong St and open until 6pm today.

