New technology grants local access to cancer treatment

It's the shattering news that no one ever expects to hear and sadly, a diagnosis that too many Australian families have experienced.

After working hard all his life, Gregory (Greg) Dowse retired in Bundaberg 12 months ago and was excited for the future.

But the celebration was short-lived when his test results returned an unexpected diagnosis - bone and prostate cancer.

"(It was) very out of the blue, but I'm so glad I got the test," Greg said.

"Luckily it was picked up in the early stages - I don't know what would have happened if it was found any later."

Patient Gregory Dowse is receiving stereotactic body radiation therapy (SABR) at GenesisCare Bundaberg. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Remaining positive, Greg has not allowed the news to shatter his spirit and is focusing on his treatment, which is fortunately more accessible to patients in Bundaberg than ever before.

Committed to treating patients in the Wide Bay region locally, GenesisCare Bundaberg has now invested in a second machine for radiation therapy - the world-class Elekta Versa HD linear accelerator.

"The gear they've got at GenesisCare is top class and it's very targeted - I've got no side affects at all at this stage and hopefully it has eradicated the little bit of bone cancer I had," he said.

"I do have ongoing prostate cancer treatment next year and that's about a six week course, so it's a biggie.

"Staff have been terrific here and all the doctors, nurses and specialists who operate the machinery have been really helpful … the care I've received has been excellent."

Offering local access to the advanced treatment will mean less disruption for patients and their families, allowing them to return to the comfort of their own home and better quality of life.

"It's been fantastic because I would have otherwise have to have gone to Brisbane or something, which would be particularly disruptive next year for the six week course," Greg said.

"By having it here, I can come and go daily and because it's just around the corner, it only takes a small part of the day."

The Elekta Versa HD linear accelerator was recently installed at the hospital to provide cancer patients across the Wide Bay region with more access to local treatments. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Using stereotactic body radiation therapy (SABR), the machine targets tumours in fewer high-dose treatments, preserving healthy tissue and reducing hospital visitations and treatments.

Taking an estimated 20 minutes, patients lay down on a table as the Elekta machine revolves around them and allows patients to select their favourite genre of music to listen to during the procedure.

GenesisCare Bundaberg's unit leader Chris David said it was a very exciting time for the region after the partnership with Elekta allowed Bundaberg to deliver the latest technology and treatments to patients.

"The Elekta Versa linear produces very high energy X-rays that we use to target tumour cells and it delivers treatment to patients broken up over the course of anywhere from a week and six weeks," Ms David said.

"Typically, patients will require between three and five treatments with SABR, compared with 20 to 30 treatments with conventional therapy."

Operating in Bundaberg and the Wide Bay region for three years, Ms David said GenesisCare has delivered 25,500 treatments to more than 1650 patients, illustrating the high demand for the service locally.

With the hospital being the only place to offer the treatment between Hervey Bay and Rockhampton, patients travel from all over to access the service; a preferred alternative to travelling to Brisbane.

"Over the last year I have witnessed first-hand the profoundly positive impact stereotactic body radiation therapy has had on our patients," Ms David said.

"Many of our patients live out of town and they are so relieved when they learn they only need to travel in for five treatments or less."

Peter Wood, artist Byron Broome who has just had a number of his paintings installed at GenesisCare, Gregory Dowse and Lyn Tate. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Centre Leader at GenesisCare Bundaberg Lyn Tate said it was a priority to ensure cancer patients received access to the latest technology and treatments, regardless of where they live.

"The arrival of the second linear accelerator and the expansion of our stereotactic treatment program reinforces our commitment to providing the highest quality of cancer care for local cancer patients in the Wide Bay region," Ms Tate said.

"We are also pioneering treatments for widespread non melanoma skin cancer and we are currently developing an outcomes registry which will inform the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer globally."

Partnering up with Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service (WBHHS), GenesisCare will deliver the treatment to patients in both the private and public sector.

Acting executive director of acute hospital and community services for Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Peter Wood said by having a second piece of equipment, it would double the capability and enhance the overall treatment of patients.

"Our partnership with GenesisCare is key to providing public cancer patients in Wide Bay with world-class care in their own backyard and is part of our continual overall drive to provide more specialist services closer to home," Mr Wood said.

"Getting a cancer diagnosis and going through treatment is stressful and exhausting for patients and their loved ones, (so) the more services we can develop and deliver here, the more we can reduce the burden that's often associated with lengthy treatment pathways and travel."

First introduced late last year, Genesis Care commenced SABR therapy for lung cancer patients in November and has since expanded the program to include treatment for bone cancers and nodes.

The Bundaberg centre will commence treatment with the new technology next month.