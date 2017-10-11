Feel-good movie fundraiser showing soon

Cara Buono and John Corbett in a scene from All Saints.

IF YOUR spirits could do with a boost, here is the perfect movie for you.

St John's Lutheran Primary School has issued an open invitation to attend a special screening of All Saints (pictured) at the Moncrieff Theatre on Thursday.

All Saints portrays the touching story of an ordinary man achieving extraordinary outcomes through his spiritual and humanitarian endeavours.

Michael Spurlock has transitioned from salesman to pastor of small American church All Saints. The congregation of 12 gradually grows through a halting acceptance of Burmese refugees and farmers looking for a fresh start.

The screening is in support of St John's Lutheran Primary School's programs.

Tickets include light refreshments and are $15. To book phone 4130 4100 or go to www.moncrieff-bundaberg. com.au. Refreshments will be available from 6pm, with the movie to start at 6.30pm.