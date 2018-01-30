Feedback needed on council website

Cr Blackburn said a short website survey was now available for residents to leave their feedback.

WITH an ever-increasing number of residents looking to find information about council services and events online, Bundaberg Regional Council is seeking feedback on the functionality of websites it administers.

Council governance spokeswoman Helen Blackburn said the council's corporate website alone had recorded more than one million page views in the last 12 months, making it crucial that relevant information was easily accessible.

"Council's corporate website has not had a significant upgrade since amalgamation in 2008 and we are aware that a number of advancements in functionality have been made during that time,” she said.

"As such, we're looking to upgrade the website to improve accessibility, introduce a mobile-friendly design and increase the capabilities currently offered by our existing website.”

Cr Blackburn said a short website survey was now available for residents to leave their feedback.

The survey opened yesterday and is open to February 23 and is at bundaberg.qld.gov.au.