Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Feedback needed on council website

Cr Blackburn said a short website survey was now available for residents to leave their feedback.
Cr Blackburn said a short website survey was now available for residents to leave their feedback. DragonImages

WITH an ever-increasing number of residents looking to find information about council services and events online, Bundaberg Regional Council is seeking feedback on the functionality of websites it administers.

Council governance spokeswoman Helen Blackburn said the council's corporate website alone had recorded more than one million page views in the last 12 months, making it crucial that relevant information was easily accessible.

"Council's corporate website has not had a significant upgrade since amalgamation in 2008 and we are aware that a number of advancements in functionality have been made during that time,” she said.

"As such, we're looking to upgrade the website to improve accessibility, introduce a mobile-friendly design and increase the capabilities currently offered by our existing website.”

Cr Blackburn said a short website survey was now available for residents to leave their feedback.

The survey opened yesterday and is open to February 23 and is at bundaberg.qld.gov.au.

Topics:  bundaberg regional council council website

Bundaberg News Mail
Claims old woman left with broken hip

Claims old woman left with broken hip

ANOTHER shocking claim has emerged just days after Blue Care admitted to care issues at its Pioneer Lodge Facility in Bundaberg.

GALLERY: Amazing photos as surf finally arrives at Agnes

SURF'S UP: The surf was well and truly rolling at the weekend in Agnes.

Surf arrived at Agnes Water at the weekend and it could stick around

Wide Bay hit heavily by soaring obesity rates

WEIGHTY ISSUE: New health data shows the number of obese or overweight Wide Bay adults has risen by 9.7 per cent.

Region's obesity rates up 9.7 per cent

Tragedy for weekend riders

"Police were notified when the rider failed to make it home and officers commenced a search of the route taken by the riders.”

A 66-year-old man has tragically died

Local Partners