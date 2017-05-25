Feds invest $20m in Wide Bay to boost jobs

THE Wide Bay will receive up to $20 million in funding to create jobs and boost the economy.

Regional Development Minister Fiona Nash said the grants round for Wide Bay Burnett Regional Jobs and Investment Packages would open for applications on May 31.

"This is a great opportunity for the communities of the Wide Bay Burnett to submit applications for key projects that will boost the local economy and create jobs,” Senator Nash said.

She said a plan would ensure projects aligned with local priorities.

For more information visit the Regional Jobs and Investment page at www.business.gov.au.