Feds deliver $3M funding for new Bundy aeromedical base

ROYAL Flying Doctor Service and Lifeflight Australia will receive $3 million of funding from round two of the Building Better Regions Fund to build a new aeromedical base at Bundaberg Airport.

Federal member for Hinkler, Keith Pitt is confident this development will benefit the community and surrounding region.

"Each year around 3,500 patients in the Bundaberg, Wide Bay and Burnett regions have benefited from this lifesaving service, and the new facility will enhance this service further with improved response times and more efficient patient movements,” Mr Pitt said.

"When it is your hour of need, when you've fallen off your horse or you've had an accident on the road and you are calling for these services - you will know that they come from a local facility.”

"This will be a community asset to be used by people right around the region and it is at the time of greatest need. I'm really pleased we can deliver the money from the Federal Government to make this project a reality.”

Chair of LifeFlight Australia Rob Borbidge said this has been the busiest year ever for the organisation. Mr Borbidge is looking forward to having both Royal Flying Doctor Service and LifeFlight working closely.

"We flew something like 4,500 flights and rescue missions and last year 450 of those were out of Bundaberg. This is a busy place and we are working increasingly with the RFDS across Queensland,” he said.

"Now we will be sharing this space in Bundaberg, it makes good sense for the two services to be working closely together.”

Mr Borbidge said having a quality base of operations may make all the difference for staff on flight and rescue missions.

"I have no doubt this commitment by the Federal Government will mean more lives will be saved out of the Bundaberg Base for the vast region that is serviced from here,” he said.

"Our crews do a great job, they deserve good facilities. This grant will mean we can have a state of the art base here in Bundaberg which will be equal to the best to be found not only anywhere else in Australia, but anywhere in the world.”

The project will include hangaring for fixed wing and rotary aircraft for service helicopters and planes. Staff will also benefit from new training areas, accommodation and areas for patient transfers and ambulances.

Chief Officer for the Royal Flying Doctor Service Queensland Andrew Barron said he is focused on the long term benefits the project will have on the community.

"For us it's all about securing that long term future for Bundaberg and the Wide Bay Region, and even broader Queensland,” he said.

"We're going to have really good facilities and patient transfer facilities - also things like better training facilities. It's going to be a great benefit for all the people in the region.”

"The whole area is seeing a growth in population, there are a lot of retirees here as well. The ageing population have more health needs, so I think Bundaberg is a great location to service this region.”

The start date for construction is yet to be determined.