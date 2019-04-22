Menu
Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.
Feds allocate $2.5m to Isis cane rail project

Katie Hall
22nd Apr 2019 4:46 PM
AN ADDITIONAL $2.5 million has been allocated to complete the Wallaville cane railway project.

In an announcement today, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the additional funding, allocated in this year's budget, aims to get the project completed sooner.

The total project cost was originally estimated at $13.2 million, with funds provided directly by Isis Central Sugar Mill.

But as part of the Regional Jobs and Investment package, $2.5 was provided by the Federal Government.

Now with the additional $2.5 million invested, the total Federal Government funding for the project has risen to $5 million.

The total project cost now sits at $16.5 million. He said the project would "open up new growing opportunities”, which "means more local farming jobs”.

"Isis Central Sugar Mill is the last grower-owned mill and an important part of the Childers community and its regional economy,” Mr Pitt said.

Up to 20 people are expected to be employed during construction.

Mr O'Dowd said the expansion of rail infrastructure to haul cane from Wallaville to Isis Mill is a "boost”.

