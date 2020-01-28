Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A relieved Roger Federer gestures to the crowd after beating Tennys Sandgren at the Australian Open. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP
A relieved Roger Federer gestures to the crowd after beating Tennys Sandgren at the Australian Open. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP
Tennis

Federer survives to fight another day

by Melissa Woods, AAP
28th Jan 2020 6:06 PM

ROGER Federer has survived seven match points to book an Australian Open semi- final berth with a miraculous win over unseeded American Tennys Sandgren.

Hampered by an apparent back injury, the six-time champion appeared headed for a shock exit against the world No.100 before rallying for a rousing 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-3 victory.

It earned the 38-year-old, 20-time major champion a record-extending 46th grand slam semi-final appearance - and an incredible 15th in Melbourne.

australian open roger federer tennys sandgren
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents up in arms as dead fish and eels line ailing creek

        premium_icon Residents up in arms as dead fish and eels line ailing creek

        News CALAVOS residents are up in arms at the state of Yellow Waterholes Creek as maggot-ridden dead fish and eels line the waterway.

        First home buyers can now access deposit scheme at Auswide

        premium_icon First home buyers can now access deposit scheme at Auswide

        News AUSWIDE Bank has begun accepting submissions to reserve places under the Federal...

        Biggenden mourns loss of community icon

        premium_icon Biggenden mourns loss of community icon

        News Hardworking Kevin ‘Lofty’ Wendt remembered for his service to his country, his...