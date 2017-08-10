Federation joins in condemning aged care cuts

THE country's largest union, the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation, has expressed "outrage” that Blue Care, an agency of UnitingCare Queensland, has sacked 11 enrolled nurses in two of its Bundaberg facilities, Riverlea and Pioneer Lodge.

"This is nothing short of a disgrace,” ANMF secretary Lee Thomas said of Tuesday's announcement.

"The crisis in aged care has just got a whole lot worse.”

Ms Thomas said the sacking of the Blue Care nurses would be "front and centre” of the ANMF's urgent talks with Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt in Canberra today.