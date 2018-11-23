Federal police probe embattled RSL

Exclusive: The RSL National Board has stood down its own CEO Georgie Macris just a day after she revealed to them she had gone to Australian Federal Police with a box full of evidence and allegations of potential fraud and misconduct within the organisation.

In a stunning development for the embattled veterans group, News Corp Australia can reveal Macris, an RSL National CEO and company secretary, advised her Board in August she had sought AFP help after identifying what she believed was misappropriation and other financial irregularities dating back at least 17 years.

The next day she was ordered to go on indefinite leave.

Macris, who has been in the job since 2016 and was halfway through her three-year fixed term contract, has been on paid leave since and has now been offered in writing a redundancy and a second-hand Nissan company car; ironically it is understood it was the same car that was last year offered to RSL's former national president Rod White who resigned amid RSL controversy.

Georgie Macris sought AFP help after identifying what she believed was misappropriation and other financial irregularities. Picture: LinkedIn

Revelations the national body was now under a cloud will come as a blow to the scandal-ridden multimillion-dollar organisation.

The RSL NSW branch has already been under investigation with referrals to NSW Police, after a public inquiry headed by Supreme Court Judge Patricia Bergin SC earlier this year flagging misuse of expenses and ineptitude and cronyism - notably by president Don Rowe - with attempts to cover up scandals internally for the sake of the brand.

The charities regulator also this year took action against RSL Queensland over serious governance failures and South Australia RSL branch was also probed after allegedly trading insolvent and claims of serious conflicts of interest with outsourced contracts and other alleged questionable practices.

The latest allegations on the national front are understood to relate to levels of spending on promotions separate to travel, lack of governance and accountability with numerous unaccounted for money and cheque transfers.

RSL National has been hit by scandal. Picture: LinkedIn

Some of the irregularities date back to the start of the decade and are said to involve considerable dollars and former identities from the body across Australia.

"It is bigger than anything that has been found going on in NSW," one source close to the probe told News Corp Australia.

It is understood Ms Macris walked into an AFP station in the ACT armed with a box of documents including internal audits and emails she then alleged in a four-hour record of interview with detectives related to questionable governance practices and suspicious movements of monies through the national body and state branches at all levels.

Her initial formal statement made in July has since been referred to the fraud squad for further forensic analysis.

Despite the whistleblowing to police, it appears that Ms Macris, who had also ordered accounting firm Ernst & Young to conduct a financial probe of the RSL national body "entitlements" and the KordaMentha probe into NSW state branch, has come into the cross hairs of her own people with her prompted forced departure.

The AFP ACT Police division is handling the matter.

Ms Macris, 51, declined to speak with News Corp Australia but confirmed she had been on full paid leave for 12 weeks and was considering her future.

The AFP confirmed the ACT Police division was handling the matter and would not comment further.

RSL Board Interim Chairman John King confirmed yesterday Ms Macris was on unspecified leave while the Board sought to change the constitution to restructure national operations management.

"We have a proposal for a (new) company secretary, I'm not at liberty to say who that is at this stage," Mr King, who is not suspected of any wrongdoing, said.

He also confirmed he was managing the AFP inquiry adding: "The federal police have been told about the process, the allegations of fraud and misconduct, and we are working with them."