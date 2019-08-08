Federal police investigate possible fake $50 notes in Bundy

CONCERNED: Gavin Hales from the Lighthouse Hotel reported the $50 note to local police.

CONCERNED: Gavin Hales from the Lighthouse Hotel reported the $50 note to local police. Paul Donaldson BUN040917LIGHT1

FEDERAL police are investigating a possible case of counterfeit note usage at a popular Burnett Heads hotel.

Gavin Hales, manager of the Lighthouse Hotel told the NewsMail he had serious reasons to believe his staff had been duped with a dodgy $50 note earlier in the week.

Mr Hales said with recent reports of fake notes doing the rounds in Hervey Bay, he wanted to make sure other business owners and staff where cash transactions were common to be on high alert.

"We have contacted Bargara police ... but (I believe) these $50 notes are in the area,” Mr Hales said.

"We just want to notify everyone and get the word and message out so they know we are on to them.”

He said it was unfortunate that staff could not identify the person who may have passed on the suspected dud note.

"(It wasn't) until we checked the notes and doing the banking at the end of the day we noticed there was something suspect about them,” he said.

"And after research and doing more investigating they seem like strong counterfeits.”

Mr Hales said the $50 note seemed "quite professional” and was in the style of an older note.

"Under closer investigation we noticed a difference.

"With a big event coming up next week I'd hate for this to come into the region.”

On July 26, police reported counterfeit notes had been used in Hervey Bay.

A QPS spokesperson urged local businesses to check the accuracy of notes presented to cashiers, particularly during busy periods.

Three incidents were recorded, involving a counterfeit $20, $50 and $100 note.

"The use or making of counterfeit currency is a crime and those caught using or making money could face several charges, including imprisonment,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesman for Bargara police yesterday said officers were investigating the matter.

The note was then yesterday afternoon handed over to the Federal police for further investigation.

For details on how to identify counterfeit currency, go to https://bit.ly/2KkHqRN.

If you have an incident or information to report, contact Policelink on 131 444.