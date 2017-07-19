Federal MPs back two major Bundaberg projects

BOTH Federal MPs Keith Pitt and Ken O'Dowd have backed two major Bundaberg region projects requiring federal funding.

Bundaberg Regional Council will seek $2.6 million in funding to revitalise the Gin Gin streetscape and develop an East Bundaberg Tourism Precinct under the Regional Jobs and Investment Packages program.

Stage 2 of the Gin Gin Streetscape project will cost almost $4 million and the council will seek $1.6 million in federal funding.

Mr O'Dowd said he was 100% behind the project.

"The council has done such a great job in lifting the appeal of Gin Gin for the thousands of Bruce Highway travellers each day and I look forward to seeing this work continue,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"Gin Gin is a wonderful town and projects like this help to entice travellers to stop and discover just what a great place it is.

The East Bundaberg project will cost $2 million and council wants the Feds to pay $1 million.

"I have provided a letter of in principle support for the Bundaberg Regional Council's East Bundaberg Tourism Precinct project,” Mr Pitt said.