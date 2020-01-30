Federal minister seeks land management lesson from locals

DETERMINED to gain a first-hand understanding of the means in which the Bundaberg region manages landscapes in a drought-stricken environment, which is no stranger to fires, Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley made the trip north to meet with numerous organisations.

“We’ve had some extraordinarily devastating fires across the eastern seaboard of Australia and Queensland has not escaped,” she said.

Ms Ley said they were committed to working with management groups like the Burnett Mary Regional Group to landscape and on threatened species restoration.

“One of the key lessons, I think from these fires, has been the loss of connection between traditional owners and cultural burning and agencies and private landholder management,” Ms Ley said.

“Now that hasn’t happened here, so I’m coming here to see for myself and experience some of the wisdom from these communities about how you manage fires in an increasingly dry landscape.”

She said while the fire regime here was different to that in a southern eucalypt forest, there were lessons to learn.

Austchilli managing director David De Paoli and Federal minister for the environment Sussan Ley.

While in Bundaberg, Ms Ley was meeting with people who work with the Burnett Mary Regional Group, along with a team of landscape managers, “who absolutely understand how a policy that may be made hundreds of miles from here works on the ground”.

“Without our natural resource management groups, we can’t translate policies in Canberra to real actions on the ground,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to meeting some traditional owners, to hearing of there experiences with cultural burning, to talk to land managers about threatened species where we need to act quickly to recover – particularly in burnt areas.”

Ms Ley said the Commonwealth funds 53 NRM groups across Australia and this region was in a significant part of the continent for both the number of species, active management and good way that community landscapes, species and habitat interact.

“Because you can’t have any at the expense of another, it’s about working together,” she said.

Ms Ley said she plans to come back to the region in the future.