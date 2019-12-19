Federal Labor says Bundy missing out on drought funding

The Opposition Government says Minister for Water Resources David Littleproud misused Weather Bureau data when assigning drought funding.

FEDERAL Labor says Bundaberg is missing out, claiming Water Resources Minister misuses data to arbitrarily channel money into council areas of the Morrison Government’s choice.

Opposition regional development spokeswoman Catherine King said a recent decision from the Prime Minister to establish a $50 million “discretionary fund” gave the Water Resources Minister David Littleproud room to fund projects in councils “that do not meet the government’s arbitrary, unscientific criteria on rainfall and agricultural employment”.

Meanwhile, Ms King said drought-affected communities like Bundaberg had missed out, while other areas which were not so badly impacted were offered money.

Ms King said documents, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, showed email correspondence between the Bureau of Meteorology and Department of Infrastructure struggling to come to a consensus on how to define what communities were in drought based on rainfall deficiency, and hence which councils required funding.

A statement from Labor said the Infrastructure Department chose any 12 months from a given 24-month time frame, rather than the BoM which measured 12 months consecutively.

The emails show what is described by the Opposition as a “senior member” at BoM describing the criteria used by the Department of Infrastructure as a “problematic” approach.

“I retain the view that the criteria that have been used by Infrastructure are problematic,” the senior member said in the email exchange.

This approach resulted in the government handing $1 million to a Victorian council under the Drought Communities Program Extension when they were not in drought.

“The Federal Government’s credibility on drought is in tatters after revelations it ignored Bureau of Meteorology advice before allocating $1 million in drought funding to Moyne Shire Council in Victoria in September,” Ms King said in a joint statement with Opposition agriculture spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon.

“Moyne Shire infamously refused to accept the funds, with the mayor stating at the time that his region wasn’t in drought.”

Mr Littleproud’s office referred the NewsMail to the department yesterday.

A Department of Infrastructure spokesman said eligibility for the Drought Communities Program Extension drew on BoM data from a specified 24-month period, as well as other economic and industry data such as the workforce employed in agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

“The assessment concerning councils announced on 27 September 2019, including Moyne Shire Council, considered conditions for the 24 months leading up to 30 June 2019,” the spokesman said.

“Analysis indicates that Bundaberg’s agriculture, forestry and fisheries workforce sits at 10.23 per cent.

“At this percentage of agricultural employment, Bundaberg was not eligible for Drought Communities Program Extension funding.

“Bundaberg can apply for other Australian Government programs, such as the $200 million Building Better Regions Fund Round 4, which is solely dedicated to helping communities impacted by drought.”

Ms King and Mr Fitzgibbon have written to the Auditor-General requesting an audit of the government’s administration of its drought programs.

A spokesperson for Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said he would comment on the matter today.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Demspey said he “appreciated the advocacy” of Mr Pitt earlier this month to get Bundaberg drought declared and hoped a review in January leads to this outcome. Cr Dempsey has said the Federal Government had historically been generous in response to unprecedented conditions and he had asked for Bundy to be included in the Drought Communities Program.

“Earlier this year I asked the Government to extend assistance to the Bundaberg Region through its Drought Communities Program,” Cr Dempsey has previously said.

“The program provides up to $3000 in immediate financial assistance to eligible farming households who are facing hardship due to drought.

“It also provides $1 million to Councils for local infrastructure and other drought-relief projects to stimulate employment and economic activity.

“The Government has so far rejected calls for the Bundaberg Region to be included in the program.

“I’m hopeful that a review of the eligibility criteria will result in a reversal of this decision.”