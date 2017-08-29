25°
Federal Labor leader coming to Bundaberg

Craig Warhurst | 28th Aug 2017 7:56 PM
Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten with Labor candidate Zac Beers at the Emerald Saleyards,
Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten with Labor candidate Zac Beers at the Emerald Saleyards, Rebekah Yelland

THE man who wants to be the next Prime Minister of Australia will visit Bundaberg tomorrow and he says investment needs to be made in the Rum City.

Late this afternoon it was announced Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten will make an three appearances in Bundaberg.

The Bundaberg trip is Mr Shorten's 21st trip to Queensland since the 2016 Federal Election and 13th this year.

During this visit Mr Shorten will hold his 13th Townhall meeting for the year at the Brothers Sports Club, tomorrow night at 6pm.

Mr Shorten will also meet with business and community leaders during the day.

Senator Anthony Chisholm invited Bundaberg resident to the meeting via Facebook.

To RSVP to the event click this link http://fight4qld.org/bundabergtownhall

But some Bundaberg residents on social media said they had received a call from Mr Shorten personally inviting them to the event.

In a release sent to the NewsMail Mr Shorten said politics is all about listening and learning from people.

"I know all the answers aren't in Canberra,” Mr Shorten said.

”You've got to listen to people and ask what will make a positive difference in their lives.

"That's why I'm in Bundaberg this week to hear from locals about how Labor can help with issues that matter to them.

"Queensland is on the doorstep of one of the fastest growing regions in the world, we need to invest in communities like Bundaberg to ensure that locals have the support and infrastructure they need.

"For places like Bundaberg to get ahead, we must create and maintain secure jobs with fair pay and ensure that Australians have the opportunity to secure these jobs.

"That is why I am committed to apprentices and TAFE, to ensure that locals have the skills and experience they need to gain secure employment.

"Malcolm Turnbull's only priority is the security of his job, I am here in Bundaberg listening to locals and standing up for what's important - secure, local jobs.” 　

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bill shorten bundaberg labor government politics

