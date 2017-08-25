Federal Govt's $39m plan for more young docs

Member for Bundaberg Keith Pitt and Federal Assistant Health Minister Dr David Gillespie with third year UQ medical students simulating a traumatic amputation emergency.

THE Federal Government is providing a $39 million boost to medical training resources in Bundaberg in a bid to attract more students and young doctors to the region.

The $39 million will be provided to the University of Queensland under the Rural Health Multidisciplinary Training program to support rural training for health and medical students.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt joined his parliamentary colleague Assistant Minister for Health Dr David Gillespie at University of Queensland's Rural Clinical School Bundaberg campus, which will establish one of the government's regional training hubs.

"This is all about, in the future, we can retain as many people as possible into regional Australia, to provide those specialist skills,” Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said.

"What we have found across many years, is that those trained in regional areas, the retention rate is much, much higher.

"It's the old story - boy meets girl, girl meets boy, they get associated with the local community, and of course they stick.”

Mr Gillespie said supporting rural health training was an important way to address health workforce shortages.

"Our additional investment for the Wide Bay Training Hub will employ additional staff and enable more young doctors to continue their training in Bundaberg.”

"The clinical training program available here in Bundaberg provides opportunities and experiences in all the key discipline areas and many sub-specialties such as Cardiology, ENT, Oncology, Plastic Surgery, Neurology and Ophthalmology.”