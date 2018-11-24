Federal Government splashes out $660K for our turtles

Wildlife Ranger Jess McKenzie form the Mon Repos Turtle Centre is preparing for the upcoming turtle season.

BUNDABERG Regional Council has been successful in gaining $660,000 to help reduce the effect urban lights have on our turtles.

The council's Smart Cities and Suburbs Program Round 2 application said more work was necessary to significantly reduce light pollution generated by existing outdoor lights along the Bundaberg coast.

At the time of the application council was preparing planning scheme requirements which aimed to reduce the detrimental impacts of lighting associated with new development on turtles and turtle nesting beaches.

CUT THE GLOW: Mayor Jack Dempsey at Kalkie State School announcing Bundaberg Regional Council's strategy against helium balloons and plastic straws to help turtles. Sarah Steger

A council spokesman said the funding would go toward open data approach to support the sea turtle survival.

"It's expected this world-first project will reduce overall light impacts in the turtle rookery,” the spokesman said.

Phase one would include setting up smart technology to measure light pollution.

TURTLLY GOOD SEASON: The Mon Repos turtle season is off to a cracking start with visitors and turtle numbers similar to last year.

The project will collect real time data on light pollution, including direct glare and ambient light, emanating from urban development along the Bundaberg coastline.

That means for the first time scientific data of light pollution will be collected on site, helping reduce urban glow and increasing turtle hatchling and survival rates.

Asked if light from the controversial Jewel development was taken into account, the spokesman said, if the project was approved next month, it would have lower light emissions than nearby buildings.

JEWEL BARGARA: New artists impressions of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade have been released as part of the developer's response to further information requested by Bundaberg Regional Council. Contributed

"If the proposed Jewel development goes ahead it will be the first Green Star-rated building in the Bundaberg region, with lower light emissions than neighbouring buildings,” he said.

The Federal Government said it was investing in the project to help protect the turtles at Mon Repos, which bring thousands of visitors to the region every year.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the council was given the funding to reduce urban glow, supporting sea turtle survival using open data projects.