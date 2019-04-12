FEDERAL ELECTION: Will Pitt clean up again?

WORKING HARD: Employee Brian Troy and Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt push a fresh load of washing to it's next stop at the New Image Laundry official opening last year. The question is will Mr Pitt clean up again at next month's election?

WORKING HARD: Employee Brian Troy and Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt push a fresh load of washing to it's next stop at the New Image Laundry official opening last year. The question is will Mr Pitt clean up again at next month's election? TAHLIA STEHBENS

BREAD and butter issues, such as jobs and cost of living, are set to play the deciding factor in who will win the battle for Hinkler, a political expert says.

University of Queensland's political expert Dr Chris Salisbury said issues in the Hinkler and Flynn electorates would be the basics impacting everyday households.

His comments come after the election date of May 18 was revealed yesterday morning.

Richard Pascoe, Labor contributed

"When the PM announced the election dates he gave an address that was primarily around economic issues, getting unemployment down and jobs growth up,” Mr Salisbury said.

"This will be an election, by and large, regarding economic issues and the cost of living.”

Energy and the establishment of a new power station were issues Mr Salisbury said would also come in to play.

"The LNP in central and north Queensland have been arguing for a coal fired power station which has also been tossed around by coalition parties,” he said.

"That will keep resonating through the campaign and will involve all matters around jobs growth.”

Damian Huxham, ONE NATION contributed

He said the impacts of climate change policies and tourism would also be on the agenda, with candidates having to carry out a lot more leg work to win votes.

"In the last few elections there has been a decline in support for the major parties,” Mr Salisbury said.

"If those candidates are wise they will start paying attention to what people are asking for. A lot of voters have been leaking off to minor and independent parties.

"There seems to be a growing sense of anguish and dissatisfaction.”

Joseph Ellul, United Australia Wayne Tait

Mr Salisbury said the deciding factors could come down to preferences and minor parties swinging votes one way or another.

"Immigration and infrastructure are issues the minor parties will play on,” he said.

"Keith Pitt has been pretty safe in that seat for some time... (but) there potentially could be big anti-government swing on the cards.”

Anne Jackson, GREENS contributed

Mr Pitt is running for his third term this election and is set to secure the position once more.

Ladbrokes betting agency has Mr Pitt paying $1.36, with Labor's Richard Pascoe at $2.70 and Green's Anne Jackson out on $51.

The seat to watch however is the hotly contested electorate of Flynn.

Moe Turaga, independent contributed

In the 2016 election Ken O'Dowd won by 1814 votes, 51.04-48.06 on a two-party preferred basis.

Mr O'Dowd won the seat at the 2010 election, increased his margin in 2013 and then held on at 2016.

For the 2019 election Ladbrokes has tipped Labor candidate Zac Beers to take the seat, paying $1.33 to O'Dowd's $3.25 with Green's member Jaiben Baker paying $17.