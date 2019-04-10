Federal Election could be called as early as tomorrow
THE Federal Election could be called as early as tomorrow.
The move to bring on the campaign for a likely May 18 poll seems likely after the Prime Minister, campaigning in the Labor-held Tasmanian seat of Bass today, confirmed an election timing announcement was imminent.
Mr Morrison was expected to fly back to Canberra late tonight after an event in Melbourne, The Australian has reported.
"People won't have to wait too long to find out," he said.
Sources told The Australian Mr Morrison was planning on calling the election tomorrow, with campaign strategists in both the Coalition and Labor camps primed for a bare-knuckled, seat-by-seat battle.
Read more at The Australian