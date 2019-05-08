LIVE: What PM and Shorten will debate tonight

UPDATES:

THE two leaders have arrived at Canberra's National Press Club ahead of the finale debate of the 2019 election.

The debate will start at 7.30pm and comes after a day of heated social media debate about the campaign.

A Daily Telegraph story on Bill Shorten's mother inspired a social media trend in response, with hundreds of people sharing stories of their mothers who put off education or careers for the sake of their children.

Prime Minister @ScottMorrisonMP says he’s looking forward to his third and final leaders’ debate of the campaign with @billshortenmp at the National Press Club in Canberra.

It starts at 7:30pm AEST@7NewsAustralia #7news #ausvotes2019 #auspol pic.twitter.com/sTmUhvIW60 — Andrea Nicolas (@AndreaLNicolas) May 8, 2019

EARLIER: SCOTT Morrison and Bill Shorten will tackle questions about leadership and the economy in the third and final debate of the federal election campaign

The prime minister and opposition leader will front the National Press Club in Canberra tonight in a televised debate from 7.30pm.

It's expected they will face questions about leadership, the economy, tax, climate policy, immigration and health.

They will also get to ask two questions of each other.

Polls of undecided voters have given the first two debates in Perth and Brisbane to the Labor leader.

Earlier, Paul Keating's controversial comments about Australia's security and intelligence agency sparked a tense exchange between Trade Minister Simon Birmingham and Opposition Senate Leader Penny Wong.

Mr Keating referred to those leading the respective agencies as "nutters" at Labor's official campaign launch on Sunday.

Appearing at the South Australian Press Club, Ms Wong refused to shake Mr Birmingham's hand after he seized on Mr Keating's remarks.

Mr Birmingham described him as "an isolated figure" within Labor, while Ms Wong accused Mr Birmingham of "desperate politics".

"Paul Keating made comments that were firstly insulting to the heads of our intelligence agencies who have managed to intercept at least 15 major potential terrorist incidents. I know that Labor have distanced themselves from the remarks but Paul is not an isolated figure," Mr Birmingham said.

Ms Wong responded: "Speaking of not being [appropriate] this is not appropriate and it is desperate politics."

On day 28 of the federal election campaign, the the Greens dumped their candidate for the Melbourne seat of Lalor, Jay Dessi, over multiple offensive social media posts.

Mr Dessi's social media history has revealed a racist joke in which he questioned "which eyes are the real eyes" of an Asian friend.

The candidate had joked about having sex with children and dead people and also posted a cartoon about oral sex and liked a post which joked about abortion and child pornography.

And an emotional Bill Shorten hit out at news reports he omitted details about his mother's career.