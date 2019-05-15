Menu
The explosion in early voting numbers means we could see a significant delay in getting an election result.
Politics

Huge trend could delay election result

by Shannon Molloy
15th May 2019 10:27 AM | Updated: 10:44 AM

A MASSIVE number of Australians have already cast their votes - and it could have big implications.

The Australian Electoral Commission reports that as of the end of Tuesday, about three million people have voted at pre-poll centres across the country.

That's more than double the number of people who'd cast their vote early by this point at the last federal election.

There were about 400,000 early voters yesterday alone.

While a record number of Aussies are clearly embracing the convenience of getting their democratic duty done, it could cause a serious delay in getting a result.

AEC Commissioner Tom Rogers has told the ABC the massive trend could have implications on election day.

"I'm cautioning people, there may well be some delays on the night," Mr Rogers said.

Given the polls are narrowing and independents are performing well in several key marginal seats, the addition of early vote count delays might mean we don't know who will form government on Saturday night.

