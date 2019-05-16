Federal election 2019 Bundaberg votes: Your candidates
A TOTAL of 10 candidates have put their hand up for the seat of Hinkler.
Betting website Ladbrokes currently favours the chances of Labor leader Bill Shorten becoming the country's next PM.
Here's a brief guide to each of the 10 candidates running for Hinkler.
Aaron Erskine - Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party
A father of five, Mr Erskine is set to run for Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party.
With a background in information and communication technology, Mr Erskine said he had developed a passion for politics throughout his lifetime.
Adrian Wone - Independent
A passion for the sugar industry and frustration at mainstream politics has motivated Adrian Wone to take another shot at federal politics after once running for the Greens.
Amy Byrnes - Animal Justice Party
Amy Byrnes is a committed and compassionate vegan and volunteers to help reunite lost animals with their owners.
"I love this area because we are so close to nature - from parklands and wetlands to the beach. It's special and something we need to protect,” Ms Byrnes said.
Anne Jackson - Greens
Ms Jackson announced her candidacy in February.
The long-time resident has come out with a strong stance against the Cashless Debit Card.
Damian Huxham - One Nation
It will be Mr Huxham's second go at the seat of Hinkler and says that with One Nation achieving a lot unelected, he'd like to do even more from an elected position.
The One Nation candidate says he is passionate about regional infrastructure and the Hinkler bridge.
David Norman - Independent
Mr Norman was born and raised on a property near Monto and has lived in Hinkler for nearly 40 years.
Mr Norman said he wanted to run was because he believed constituents deserved better than political fighting and he has stated that he is against the Cashless Debit Card.
Joseph Ellul - United Australia Party
Mr Ellul is the latest addition to the list.
Growing up on a Bucca farm, Mr Ellul said he was focused on aged care and small business.
Keith Pitt - LNP incumbent
Mr Pitt goes into the election with achievements under his wing including securing the Tobruk for the region as well as the Regional Deal for Hinkler.
His controversial push for the Cashless Debit Card will make or break some votes for the incumbent.
Moe Turaga - Independent
Mr Turaga gave up his dual Fijian citizenship to run for the seat of Hinkler.
Mr Turaga says he believes the people need a voice and hopes to see the Cashless Debit Card repealed.
Richard Pascoe - Labor
Mr Pascoe has come out firing on numerous local issues since declaring his intention to run for Hinkler in August last year.
Mr Pascoe says he believes the member for Hinkler role should be about creating jobs and opportunities so locals have the opportunity to save.