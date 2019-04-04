FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Underspending for NDIS, education

THE Hinkler community has missed out on funding in vital areas such as education and NDIS from the Federal Budget, Labor's candidate for the electorate Richard Pascoe says.

Mr Pascoe said the Budget was Scott Morrison's last chance to reverse cuts to key services ahead of an election.

"Instead, this Budget has locked in cuts to local schools, hospitals, and apprenticeships and training,” Mr Pascoe said.

"We have seen a $3 billion cut to TAFE and a cut of 150,000 apprentices.

"This is what is required to grow our state and ensure people have the best chance of finding a job in their local area.”

He said the Budget underspent on the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), which would impact many people in Hinkler.

Mr Pascoe said Mr Morrison only had a plan to get re-elected, not a plan for the future of regional Queensland.

Refering to Labor's Fair Go Action Plan, he said a government under Bill Shorten would focus on improving the quality of public schools and hospitals in each community, providing tax breaks for workers instead of "the top end of town”, and investing in cleaner, cheaper energy.