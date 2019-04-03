FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: MP on Hinkler's cut of the deal

SUPPORT for older Australians, tax cuts for families and funding for the Hinkler Regional Deal are some of the reasons Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has welcomed this year's Budget.

He said the Budget ensured the Government could afford to deliver the promised creation of more local jobs and lower taxes.

"Low and middle income earners in Hinkler will benefit from $1080 tax relief for single income families and $2160 for dual income available in 13 weeks, putting more money in your pocket,” Mr Pitt said.

"The benefits from the Hinkler Regional Deal will be far-reaching with the Federal Government contributing $172.9 million towards critical infrastructure projects which will attract more businesses to the region.”

The Hinkler Regional Deal funding will go towards eight projects focusing on improving infrastructure in both Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

"These are infrastructure projects which have been talked about over a number of years, but I am getting it done,” he said.

The projects for Bundaberg include $32 million for the recently announced Quay St bypass, $10 million for a multi-use conveyor at the Port of Bundaberg, $10 million for upgrading the safety of the Buxton Rd and Bruce Highway intersection, $8 million to upgrade Bargara Rd and Princess St, and $4 million for overtaking lanes on the Isis Highway between Bundaberg and Childers.

"Living in Queensland we are no stranger to the effects of natural disasters and I welcome the $3.9 billion emergency response fund to help during times of flood, fire and cyclone,” Mr Pitt said.

"With a large number of retirees choosing to live in Hinkler, I welcome increased support for older Australians with 10,000 new home care packages and a reduction in red tape for 180,000 people a year in need of financial assistance with aged care services.

"All of these benefits to workers, businesses, veterans, women, carers and seniors are without the Liberal and National Government raising taxes one single cent, which Bill Shorten would do in a heart beat.”

He said listing of critical medicines on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme such as breast cancer and rare skin cancer fighting drugs, saving patients up to $150,000.

Hinkler families will also secure better health services, including an investment of $32 million so breast cancer patients have life-saving scans covered under Medicare, saving patients up to $1,500 per scan.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said "this Budget will build a stronger economy and secure a better future for all Australians. It will ease the cost of living pressures, fund infrastructure to unlock the potential of our regions and guarantee funding for essential services including hospitals, schools, drugs on the PBS, disability support”.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said "the Liberal and Nationals Government understands that having strong regions creates a strong Australia and that is why we are continuing our record investment in supporting regional communities like Hinkler.”

The Liberal and National Government's 2019-20 Budget builds a stronger local community and secures a better future for all Hinkler families.

"Under the Liberal and National Government, the economy will always be stronger, allowing you and your family to get ahead,” Mr Pitt said.