Federal aged care shake-up but no mention of staff ratios

AGED CARE: Advocate Heather Mansell-Brown says the Federal Government isn't addressing what she says is a dire need for staff ratios and a royal commission. Crystal Jones

FOUR sets of aged care standards will be merged into one under a new Federal Government proposal.

The intended amendment is included in the Aged Care (Single Quality Framework) Reform Bill 2018 which is currently before a senate committee.

Under current legislation, residential, home care, transition care and indigenous care fall into separate sets of standards.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said introducing a single set of standards across the industry would mean less red tape and more choices for residents.

"By having the one set of standards, it will increase consistency and set out core expectations for all aged-care services, and places a greater focus on consumer choice,” Mr Pitt said.

"There has been significant consultation with stakeholders, including over 200 submissions to the consultation paper on draft quality standards.

"They will complement the new Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission (which begins on January 1, 2019), ensuring the strong regulation of Australian aged care and further promoting consumer confidence in aged care services.”

The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission will be a one-stop shop for highlighting failures in nursing homes and bringing them into line while raising quality benchmarks.

The news comes as the government prepares to host a number of aged care forums across the state, including two in Bundaberg on August 14.

Mr Pitt said the Federal Government was working on improving the embattled aged care industry.

"The Coalition Government announced additional high-level home care packages in the recent Budget so more older Australians can stay at home longer, if they want to,” he said.

"About 36,000 people aged 65 and over call the Hinkler electorate home, and getting the care they need, whether that's in their home or an aged care facility is of utmost importance.”

This month, the Aged Care Workforce Strategy Taskforce presented aged care minister Ken Wyatt with a list of recommendations for improving the industry.

Among key actions recommended in the strategy are improved education and training for staff and and a commitment from industry peak bodies to establish a voluntary code of practice.

The Federal Government's initiatives come as little comfort to aged care advocate Heather Mansell-Brown, who has been fighting for nurse to patient ratios and a royal commission into aged care since her husband suffered horrific injuries due to neglect.

Ms Mansell-Brown held a meeting in Bundaberg earlier this year which was broadcast nationally.

There, nurses, residents and family members spoke of neglect, chronic understaffing and grave concern for the future of the industry.

"I'm not impressed because I know it's an election thing,” she said.

"Everything is half-promises.

"We're not happy with it, we're going to call another meeting in Bundaberg in mid-August.”

Mrs Mansell-Brown said advocates for change would not back away from a call for a royal commission.

"There's still a lot of anger out there regarding aged care,” she said.

"It's too little too late and I'm not having it shoved under the carpet.”

Leading Age Services Australia (LASA), who advocate on behalf of providers, say they're happy to adhere to suggestions but said "fair resourcing of the sector” was needed.

"The current funding system is not sustainable and a national solution for funding would be the growing cost of aged care is required,” LASA CEO Sean Rooney said.

In May, the Federal Government announced a $5 billion funding boost over a five-year period to target 19 of the aged care industry's problem areas.