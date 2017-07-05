26°
Federal Labor on board with cashless card if we are

Jay Fielding
| 5th Jul 2017 7:46 AM
Opposition social services spokeswoman Jenny Macklin.
Opposition social services spokeswoman Jenny Macklin.

THE Federal Opposition made its support for the introduction of the Cashless Debit Card in Hinkler conditional on locals backing the plan.

Opposition social services spokeswoman Jenny Macklin said Labor was taking a community-by-community approach to the expansion of the card, which Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt wants here.

"Any proposal for the card to be rolled out in Bundaberg must be driven and supported by the local community," Ms Macklin said.

Under the card, some welfare recipients have 80% of the income quarantined so it cannot be used to buy alcohol, gamble or withdraw cash.

Ms Macklin said Labor believed the vast majority of social security recipients were more than capable of managing their personal finances.

"That's why we don't support the cashless debit card being rolled out nationwide," she said.

"However where individual communities believe that the cashless debit card can make a positive difference we will discuss it with them.

"If a community doesn't want it, then Labor will not support the card being imposed on that community."

Whether the community wants the Cashless Debit Card is debatable.

 

SAY NO to the cashless welfare card.
SAY NO to the cashless welfare card.

 

At 3.30pm yesterday, a petition Mr Pitt started in support of the plan had 523 signatures while a petition against the card started by Labor Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson had 1369.

Opinion in forums like social media and letters to the editor in the NewsMail has been split on the polarising issue.

And residents have been holding regular rallies protesting against the plan since Mr Pitt floated the idea.

He said the card would act as a short-circuit in the cycle of poverty in the region and encourage people to find jobs.

Fast facts

  • Some welfare recipients have 80% of their income quarantined to an account accessed by a special card which cannot be used to buy alcohol, gamble or withdraw cash.
  • It was trialled in Ceduna, SA, and East Kimberley, WA.
  • The Federal Government declared the trials successful and announced in this year's budget the system would be rolled out to two new locations.
  • If Hinkler is chosen, a community panel will decide how the card will work here - but Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has ruled out it applying to age pensioners and people on DVA and disability payments.
Topics:  cashless card federal labor party keith pitt mp

