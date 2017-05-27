Fed Govt launches e-cigarette inquiry

Committee chairman Trent Zimmerman said the committee would investigate the health effects and marketing of the products as an aid for people attempting to quit smoking.

THE Federal Government has launched an inquiry into the health impacts of e-cigarettes and personal vapourisers.

The responsibility for the regulation of e-cigarettes is shared between the commonwealth, state and territory governments.

Under this framework e-cigarettes containing nicotine are not uniformly available for commercial sale in Australia.

Committee chairman Trent Zimmerman said the committee would investigate the health effects and marketing of the products as an aid for people attempting to quit smoking.

Submissions close Thursday, July 6. Visit www.aph.gov.au.

The NewsMail yesterday reported on a warning given to a Bundaberg e-cigarette shop owner by Queensland Health.