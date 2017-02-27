February full of crime in Bundaberg

Police are currently investigating a number of wilful damage offences in Bundaberg.

A CRIME spree broke out around the region this month and police are not happy.

There were a number of wilful damage offences reported in February.

Some of the most recent offences included:

Black Beauty Crt, Kensington, between 6.30am, February 22, and 5.15am, February 23, a vehicle passenger door was damaged with a hole and dent; reference QP1700342461

Woondooma St, Bundaberg Central, between 7.10pm, February 17, and 9am, February 19, a front glass door was kicked in; reference QP1700313676

Rifle Range Rd, Bargara, between 3pm, February 14, and 10am, February 15, a glass entry door to a tractor was allegedly smashed; reference QP1700294376

Other incidents have happened at Doblo St, Bourbong St, Maryborough St, Quay St, Gavegan St, Steuart St, Arthur St, Barolin St, Franklin St, Melvin St, Dr Mays Rd, Takalvan St and Roselt St.

If you have any information, phone Policelink on 131 444.