Feb 25: Today's news recap, dinner deal and next day events

WANT a quick recap of the day's events? Here's what happened in the region today.

In the news

Bundaberg Regional Council met for a meeting this morning, with a report on the events to come.

Meanwhile, mayoral candidate Jack Dempsey promised to plant one million trees across the region over the next four years if re-elected.

A Bundaberg woman shared a message of safety after she was attacked at a rest stop north of Rockhampton.

Judith Caterer was on her way home to Bundaberg from Mackay when she was pushed and knocked out after stopping for a rest 40km north of Rockhampton.

Dinner deal

If you're looking for a cheap bite tonight, the Metro Hotel is offering a $15 deal with any drink purchase.

Diners can choose from chicken schnitzel, crumbed fish, 250g rump steak, a burger of choice or fettucine carbonara.

What's on tomorrow

Understanding anxiety workshop

At Headspace, a workshop will be held on understanding anxiety for young people.

Parents, carers and friends are all welcome.

Call 4152 3931 or email headspacebundaberg@unitedsynergies.com.au to RSVP.

Film fundraiser

A film fundraiser will be held at the Moncrieff at 5.30-7.30pm.

The Peanut Butter Falcon will show in support of Carinbundi Foundation.

The Peanut Butter Falcon is an adventure story set in the world of a modern Mark Twain that begins when Zak, a young man with Down syndrome, runs away from the nursing home where he lives to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler by attending the wrestling school The Salt Water Redneck.

Through circumstances beyond their control Tyler, a small-time outlaw on the run, becomes Zak's unlikely coach and ally.

Art walk

Get along to a Wednesday art walk from 10-11.30am at BRAG.

The guided tour is free and there's no need to book.

Got something to share? Got a dinner deal to let readers know about? Email crystal.jones@news-mail.com.au.